Humans Lived in North America 130,000 Years Ago, Study Claims

Prehistoric humans — perhaps Neanderthals or another lost species — occupied what is now California some 130,000 years ago, (emphasis added) a team of scientists reported on Wednesday.
The bold and fiercely disputed claim, published in the journal Nature, is based on a study of mastodon bones discovered near San Diego. If the scientists are right, they would significantly alter our understanding of how humans spread around the planet.
The earliest widely accepted evidence of people in the Americas is less than 15,000 years old. Genetic studies strongly support the idea that those people were the ancestors of living Native Americans, arriving in North America from Asia.
If humans actually were in North America over 100,000 years earlier, they may not be related to any living group of people. Modern humans probably did
The shroud over the truth of our origin finally being lifted off is a beautiful thing to behold.