Human Footprints From 5.7 Million Years Ago May Rewrite Evolution History

Author:     ELANA GLOWATZ
Source:     International Business Times
Publication Date:     09/01/17 AT 12:36 PM
 Link: http://www.ibtimes.com/human-footprints-57-million-years-ago-may-rewrite-evolution-history-2585386"

I feel sorry for the anthropology textbook publishers. They have to revise their books almost weekly it seems. Here is something no one ever even speculated existed; and yet there it is.

Trachilos footprint indicates human ancestors were in Crete six million years ago.
Credit: Andrzej Boczarowski

Scientists say they may have found human footprints in Greece that date back to a time when it is commonly believed our ancestors were still only in Africa, potentially changing our ideas of how the species evolved and dispersed.

The footprints, found embedded in rock in an area called Trachilos on the Greek island of Crete, are 5.7 million years old, according to a study in the journal Proceedings of the Geologists’ Association. They “show hominin-like characteristics” — the creature that made the tracks walked on two legs using the soles of its feet; had five toes, with the innermost ones more developed than the outer digits; and did not have any claws. The researchers also noted “the presence of a distinct ball in some of the tracks.”

“Human feet have a very distinctive …

2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  Human Footprints From 5.7 Million Years Ago May Rewrite Evolution History

Comments

  1. Jessica Utts
    Sunday, September 3, 2017 at 9:46 am

    I happen to be in Kissamos, Crete right now, just a few miles from this site. We went looking for the footprints today with no luck. Does anyone know if they have been removed for additional study? Or how to find them?

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com