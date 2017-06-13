Human Activities Are Taking Their Toll in the Deep Ocean

Author:     Erik Vance
Source:     ensia
Publication Date:     June 7th, 2017
 Link: https://ensia.com/features/deep-ocean-impacts/"

The sad truth is as a species we just may be too greedy and too short sighted to survive, at least as a coherent civilization. The only antidote is to make wellbeing our first priority. Can we do it? It’s up to you.

Octopus examining human equipment at great depth

Imagine sinking into the deepest parts of the Central Pacific Ocean, somewhere between Mexico and Hawaii. Watch as the water turns from clear to blue to dark blue to black. And then continue on for another 15,000 feet (4,600 meters) to the seafloor — roughly the distance from the peak of California’s Mount Whitney to the bottom of nearby Death Valley.

“As soon as you start to descend, all of the wave action and bouncing goes away and it’s like you’re just floating and then you sink really slowly and watch the light fade out through the windows and then you really are in another world,” says Erik Cordes, a researcher at Temple University and frequent visitor to the deep ocean.

Finally, you come to a stop 12,000 feet (3,700 meters) below the last bits of light from the surface. The water here …

  1. Rev. Dean
    Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at 4:43 am

    Another good example of how all life is interconnected and interdependent. We need to control our greed before we destroy ourselves as well as all these interdependent creatures, and the earth itself. The “profit-driven” society is the worst kind of society because of this and many other examples and we should put a stop to it now. It Is time to REVOLT against the capitalist agenda which cares nothing about the earth and all life on it.

