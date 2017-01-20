Huge Swaths Of The Country Are At Risk Of Losing Affordable Water Access

Access to clean water remains a huge problem around the US — while Flint has been in the headlines, thousands of other locales are struggling with similar problems. But access to clean water isn’t the only issue facing Americans — access to affordable water, period, is becoming riskier and riskier around the country. This map shows census tracts where access to affordable water is defined as either “at-risk” or “high-risk” — it’s not pretty.
Here’s how the study’s authors define “at-risk” and “high-risk”:
…
The high-risk group is defined as people located in census tracts with median incomes below $32,000. These are census tracts with likely concentrations of people who face affordability challenges based on current water rates. The at-risk group is defined as tracts with median incomes between $32,000 and $45,120. These at-risk tracts have concentrations of people with median incomes below the minimum income thresholds needed to afford