A huge pharma middleman just lost its biggest customer — and it shows how drug pricing really works

Author:     Lydia Ramsey and Skye Gould
Source:     Business Insider
Publication Date:     Apr. 25, 2017, 6:57 AM
Link: http://www.businessinsider.com/express-scripts-esrx-anthem-not-renewing-pbm-2017-4"

Here is how you are routinely robbed by the pharmaceutical thugs of the American illness profit system.  This is the first time I have seen it laid out in detail so people can understand it at a glance. I hope you, my readers, are clear that the healthcare debate is not about wellness, it is about how to preserve the profits of the various components of a system whose only interest is to maximize profit.

We have terrible health care in the United States, and we pay more for this shoddy system than any other nation in the world.

Express Scripts is losing a big customer. Anthem, the big health insurer, is ending its contract with the company following a 2016 lawsuit.

Anthem claimed Express Scripts overcharged the insurer by billions of dollars. Anthem contracts with pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) like Express Scripts to help negotiate lower prices for prescription drugs. Anthem accused Express Scripts of not passing along those savings, claiming Express Scripts overcharged the insurer by billions of dollars. Anthem is responsible for roughly 18% of Express Scripts’ revenue.

The relationship between Anthem and PBMs like Express Scripts shows that it’s not just drugmakers that are to blame for the rising price prescription prices.

For a single prescription drug, there are often five companies involved, from development all the way to your medicine cabinet. Each company makes a tidy profit along the way. And as prices increase, so do those profits.

“The current model is costing …

2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  A huge pharma middleman just lost its biggest customer — and it shows how drug pricing really works

Comments

  1. David Axtell
    Friday, April 28, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Link to full article does not work!

    Reply
  2. Beth Alexander
    Friday, April 28, 2017 at 8:36 am

    The link to the full article has been corrected.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com