Brigitte Gabriel: 90 Percent Of U.S. Mosques Teach Radical Ideology To Destroy America

Author:     Jared Holt
Source:     Right Wing Watch
Publication Date:     September 12, 2017 12:14 pm
 http://www.rightwingwatch.org/post/brigitte-gabriel-90-percent-of-u-s-mosques-teach-radical-ideology-to-destroy-america/

As you read this substitute the word Jew wherever you see Muslim; substitute the word synagogue wherever you read mosque. You are reading something from Germany in 1938. That’s where we are in America today, at least about a third of us.

 

Brigitte Gabriel
Right Wing Watch

Brigitte Gabriel, an anti-Islam activist, baselessly claimed today that “over 90 percent of mosques in America” are funded by the Saudi Arabian government in order to teach radical ideology aimed at overturning the United States government.

Speaking with “Breitbart News Daily” this morning, Gabriel agreed with guest host Raheem Kassam’s suggestion that the United States should create a searchable database of information about foreign-funded religious institutions, and claimed that nearly all U.S. mosques are funded by Saudi Arabia to radicalize Muslims against America.

“I think it must be clear where a lot, if not every single foreign-funded religious institution gets its money from in this country,” Kassam said. “I think there has to be an absolutely crystal-clear searchable database so we can see where these Saudis are funding these radical mosques all across the United States.”

“You think they’re not doing it?” Kassam …

Link to Full Article:  Brigitte Gabriel: 90 Percent Of U.S. Mosques Teach Radical Ideology To Destroy America

  1. Steve Hovland
    Friday, September 15, 2017 at 6:05 am

    How many terror attacks are committed by Christians?

