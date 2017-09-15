Brigitte Gabriel: 90 Percent Of U.S. Mosques Teach Radical Ideology To Destroy America

Brigitte Gabriel, an anti-Islam activist, baselessly claimed today that “over 90 percent of mosques in America” are funded by the Saudi Arabian government in order to teach radical ideology aimed at overturning the United States government.
Speaking with “Breitbart News Daily” this morning, Gabriel agreed with guest host Raheem Kassam’s suggestion that the United States should create a searchable database of information about foreign-funded religious institutions, and claimed that nearly all U.S. mosques are funded by Saudi Arabia to radicalize Muslims against America.
“I think it must be clear where a lot, if not every single foreign-funded religious institution gets its money from in this country,” Kassam said. “I think there has to be an absolutely crystal-clear searchable database so we can see where these Saudis are funding these radical mosques all across the United States.”
“You think they’re not doing it?” Kassam …
