Houston’s flooding shows what happens when you ignore science and let developers run rampant

Author:     Ana Campoy and David Yanofsky
Source:     Quartz
Publication Date:     August 29, 2017
 Link: https://qz.com/1064364/hurricane-harvey-houstons-flooding-made-worse-by-unchecked-urban-development-and-wetland-destruction/"

Hurricane Harvey is a normal part of the weather cycle that has impacted the Gulf Coast since time out of mind. Climate change comes into play because it was the increased ocean temperatures that gave the hurricane its power.

I see this as an alarm bell going off, because Houston is just the beginning. These extreme events are going to become more frequent, and the trend is towards greater disruption of lives, death, and the destruction of property.

Preparing for what is coming requires building or strengthening infrastructure and that takes years.  With a Republican President and congress who deny climate change exists what needs to be done isn’t being done.

Memorial Heights in west Houston, Texas.
Credit: Aaron Cohan

Since Houston, Texas was founded nearly two centuries ago, Houstonians have been treating its wetlands as stinky, mosquito-infested blots in need of drainage.

Even after it became a widely accepted scientific fact that wetlands can soak up large amounts of flood water, the city continued to pave over them. The watershed of the White Oak Bayou river, which includes much of northwest Houston, is a case in point. From 1992 to 2010, this area lost more than 70% of its wetlands, according to research (pdf) by Texas A&M University.

In the false-color satellite images below, plants and other vegetation appear green, while urbanized and developed areas appear blue and purple. Drag the slider to see how northwest Houston has changed since 1986.

In recent days, the flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey has raised water levels in some parts of …

  1. will
    Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 4:26 am

    My understanding is Houston has little or no zoning and the Texas belief that “bidness” knows best and should not be burdened with regulations only makes awful worse. These disasters will become the US military’s new mission as climate warming is seen as the true enemy, at least I hope so. We humans may learn that we are all in this together-one planet, one species, one need to survive. F35 fighters and new next-gen aircraft carriers are worthless…

  2. Steve Hovland
    Thursday, August 31, 2017 at 5:28 am

    Houston is an atmospheric compression event caused by the Grand Solar Minimum. The last time we had large storms was during the low spot in the previous solar cycle.

