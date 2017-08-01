House slashes funding for clean energy, restores funding for fossil fuel research

Author:     Mark Hand
Source:     Think Progress
Publication Date:     28 July 2017
 Link: https://thinkprogress.org/house-slashes-funding-for-clean-energy-in-spending-bill-3e656aef1074"

Here is another example of what is happening, this from the energy sector. Trump has appointed individuals who have made a career advocating for the removal of regulations governing the agency they now head, and they are being assisted by a a corrupt and craven congress.

Rep. David McKinley (R-WV), left, sponsored an amendment that restored fossil fuel research funding to its 2017 level of $668 million.
Credit: AP/Zach Gibson

The House of Representatives voted Thursday to approve a large spending bill for fiscal year 2018 that slashes clean energy spending and approves keeping fossil fuel research at current levels.

In a spending package known as the “minibus,” the House voted to set the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy’s (EERE) budget at $1.1 billion, a 45 percent cut from the office’s fiscal 2017 budget of more than $2 billion. The Trump administration requested an even bigger cut for the Department of Energy office that would have lowered its budget to $636 million, or 70 percent, below the 2017 budget.

The funding measure passed 235–192, with five Democrats voting for, five Republicans voting against, and six representatives abstaining. It still needs approval from the …

