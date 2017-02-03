House Republicans vote to end rule stopping coal debris from being dumped in streams

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Moving to dismantle former President Barack Obama’s legacy on the environment and other issues, House Republicans approved a measure Wednesday that scuttles a regulation aimed at preventing coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby streams.
Lawmakers also voted to rescind a separate rule requiring companies to disclose payments made to foreign governments relating to mining and drilling.
Republicans said the votes were first in a series of actions to reverse years of what they see as excessive government regulation during Obama’s presidency. Rules on fracking, guns and federal contracting also are in the cross-hairs as the GOP moves to void a host of regulations finalized during Obama’s last months in office.
“Make no mistake …
My only comment is this: How do we fire congressional members who are in office but doing things that will damage our water and food supplies?