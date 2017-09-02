House Republican introduces measure to defund key climate research

Author:     Shane Savitsky
Source:     AXIOS
Publication Date:     1 September 2017
 Link: https://www.axios.com/house-republican-introduces-measure-to-defund-key-climate-research-2479158452.html"

Representative Andy Biggs of Arizona’s 5th District is a particularly unpleasant example of Republican — of course he’s a Republican. He’s a back bencher you don’t hear much about but, when you do it is almost always about some scumbaggery in which he is engaged. Here’s the latest. Thanks voters of Arizona’s 5th; what were you thinking?

Republican Representative Andy Biggs

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) submitted an amendment last week to the House Rules Committee for the federal government’s 2018 spending bill that would prevent any appropriated funds from being used toward the government’s National Climate Assessment.

What the NCA does: From the 2014 assessment: “This National Climate Assessment collects, integrates, and assesses [climate change] observations and research from around the country, helping us to see what is actually happening and understand what it means for our lives, our livelihoods, and our future.” It is supposed to be published every four years.

Why it matters: While Biggs’ amendment was one of hundreds that will be considered when the House takes up the bill next week, it was singled out in a congressional update email sent yesterday to senior management of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Office of Oceanic and Atmospheric Research — the federal government’s
  1. Nada
    Saturday, September 2, 2017 at 4:10 pm

    I value reading your newsletters and look forward to receiving them. However, I think your credibility will be much more elevated if you avoid certain types of description tags of people, however nefarious we find their actions: e.g. “He’s a back bencher you don’t hear much about but when you do it is almost always about some scumbaggery in which he is engaged.” There are better ways to describe someone’s undesirable character, or let the person’s actions to the revealing.

