House Republican introduces measure to defund key climate research
Publication Date: 1 September 2017
Representative Andy Biggs of Arizona’s 5th District is a particularly unpleasant example of Republican — of course he’s a Republican. He’s a back bencher you don’t hear much about but, when you do it is almost always about some scumbaggery in which he is engaged. Here’s the latest. Thanks voters of Arizona’s 5th; what were you thinking?
Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) submitted an amendment last week to the House Rules Committee for the federal government’s 2018 spending bill that would prevent any appropriated funds from being used toward the government’s National Climate Assessment.
What the NCA does: From the 2014 assessment: “This National Climate Assessment collects, integrates, and assesses [climate change] observations and research from around the country, helping us to see what is actually happening and understand what it means for our lives, our livelihoods, and our future.” It is supposed to be published every four years.
