House GOP health bill changes exempt members of Congress

Author:    
The Hill
04/26/17
 Link: http://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/330592-house-gop-health-bill-changes-exempt-members-of-congress"

This report spells out the true level of Republican scumbuggery, demonstrating in real terms the moral depravity of Mitch McConnell, Paul Ryan, Mike Pence and the other Republican congressional leaders. This is American government today, and I am ashamed that I have to say that.

Republican 2017 Congress leadership

A new amendment to the House Republicans’ ObamaCare replacement bill exempts members of Congress and their staff from its effects. (emphasis added)

The new changes to the bill would allow states to apply for waivers for certain ObamaCare provisions, such as a ban on insurers charging premiums based on a customer’s health and the requirement that insurers’ basic health plans cover certain services, like prescription drugs and mental health.

The GOP amendment exempts members of Congress and their staffs to ensure that they will still be protected by those ObamaCare provisions.

The exemption was flagged by health law professor Tim Jost.

Democrats quickly jumped on the development, arguing that Republicans are willing to take away protections for the general public, but not themselves.

“The best evidence yet that the new GOP repeal plan is a disaster for people’s health care is that the GOP exempted members …

