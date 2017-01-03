House GOP Guts Ethics Panel

Author:     Deirdre Walsh and Daniella Diaz
Source:     CNN
Publication Date:     9:02 PM ET, Mon January 2, 2017
 http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/02/politics/office-of-congressional-ethics-oversight-of-ethics-committee-amendment/

Well if you want a heads up on what is coming with the new Congress that is sworn in tomorrow, here it is.  As this article describes the House Republicans in a secret meeting tonight voted to throw out independent Congressional ethics oversight. Now they can do what they want and you will probably never know. Freed from independent oversight I think we can anticipate unparalleled levels of corruption in the new House.

 

WASHINGTON — House Republicans voted 119-74 Monday night in favor of a proposal that would gut Congress’ outside ethics watchdog and remove its independence. (emphasis added)

Republican Virginia Rep. Bob Goodlatte’s proposal would place the independent Office of Congressional Ethics — an initial watchdog for House members but without power to punish members — under oversight of those very lawmakers.
House Speaker Paul Ryan and other top GOP leaders opposed the change to ethics rules, but rank-and-file members disregarded their views and voted to approve the new structure for ethics reviews going forward, according to a senior House GOP leadership source familiar with the closed door discussion.
The proposal would bar the panel from reviewing any violation of criminal law by members of Congress, requiring that it turn over any complaint to the House Ethics Committee or refer the matter to an appropriate federal law enforcement agency. The House Ethics …
Link to Full Article:  House GOP Guts Ethics Panel

  1. Mark R
    Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 6:42 am

    Congressional ethics = oxymoron

