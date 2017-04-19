House Democrat Fact-Checks Science Committee’s Climate Nonsense

Author:     Chris D’Angelo
Source:     The Huffington Post
Publication Date:     04/14/2017 06:57 pm ET
Link: http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/don-beyer-fact-check-science-committee_us_58f103c8e4b0bb9638e38521"

Finally someone, a Democrat, has had enough with the Republican climate change denial psychosis, and is separating the facts from the Rightist BS.  Bravo Representative Don Beyer.

Democratic Representative Don Beyer of Virginia’s 8th District

WASHINGTON — Fed up with the anti-science nonsense that now dominates hearings of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee, vice ranking member Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) has launched a project to make it easier for scientists to set the record straight.

The appropriately named FactCheck Project was sparked in particular by last month’s hearing on climate change, which committee Chairman Lamar Smith (R-Texas) stacked with three likeminded climate change skeptics. The panel’s Democratic minority got to name one witness: Michael Mann, a climate scientist at Pennsylvania State University who advocates for urgently tackling human-caused climate change.

To no one’s surprise, the hearing’s main focus was not how to tackle the crisis but whether the vast majority of climate scientists — roughly 97 percent — are correct in their consensus that it is real and that humans are the

