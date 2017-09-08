Hookworm, a disease of extreme poverty, is thriving in the US south. Why?

Author:     Ed Pilkington
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Tuesday 5 September 2017 11.53 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/sep/05/hookworm-lowndes-county-alabama-water-waste-treatment-poverty"

In large parts of the United States the quality of life is that of a developing country extreme poverty; a small elite who own everything, control everything, a small middle class, and a large percentage of people living in varying degrees of poverty. Something has gone seriously and deeply wrong; we have lost the vision, and replaced it with profit. This is the result, and it is spreading.

Rural Alabama
Credit: The Guardian

Children playing feet away from open pools of raw sewage; drinking water pumped beside cracked pipes of untreated waste; human faeces flushed back into kitchen sinks and bathtubs whenever the rains come; people testing positive for hookworm, an intestinal parasite that thrives on extreme poverty.

These are the findings of a new study into endemic tropical diseases, not in places usually associated with them in the developing world of sub-Saharan Africa and Asia, but in a corner of the richest nation on Earth: Alabama.

Scientists in Houston, Texas, have lifted the lid on one of America’s darkest and deepest secrets: that hidden beneath fabulous wealth, the US tolerates poverty-related illness at levels comparable to the world’s poorest countries. More than one in three people sampled in a low-income area of Alabama tested positive for traces …

Link to Full Article:  Hookworm, a disease of extreme poverty, is thriving in the US south. Why?

  1. Steve Hovland
    Friday, September 8, 2017 at 6:21 am

    It’s one of the side affects of the fact that Obamacare is not affordable. Medicare for all is the only rational solution. Neither major party will do that.

