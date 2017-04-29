Here’s All the Proof You Need That Electric Vehicles Are Taking Over the World

Author:     June Javelosa
Source:     Futurism
Publication Date:     April 26, 2017
 Link: https://futurism.com/heres-all-the-proof-you-need-that-electric-vehicles-are-taking-over-the-world/"

I keep saying in interviews, and in my writing, that there is no force more powerful than the collective intention of large numbers of people. It is so powerful that as my friend Roger Nelson, who started and runs the Global Consciousness Project, has demonstrated when a significant percentage of humanity holds focused attention on a single event it literally changes the nature of reality.

Nowhere is that clearer in society than what is happening in the transition out of the era of carbon energy. Donald Trump and the greed zombies with whom he identifies are doing everything they can to keep carbon energy prospering. Unfortunately, they are going against the emerging popular consensus that non-carbon is the way to go. Its not just solar and wind energy.  Here is a demonstration of how this is playing out with personal vehicles.

Chevy Bolt EV
Credit: Chevrolet

Chevrolet Bolt EV, the brand’s affordable, battery-powered electric vehicle (EV), has clocked in serious mileage since its release in December, 2016. According to the company, in just four months owners have driven a collective 7.2 million km (4.5 million miles) as of April 2nd, 2017.

This impressive milestone illustrates how relevant the adoption of EVs are to the world’s effort to protect the environment. The Bolt EV’s all-electric miles are equivalent to saving 175,000 gallons of fuel, following the average EPA estimate of 42 km per gallon (26 mpg) for 2017 vehicles in the US.

The average Bolt owner drove around 85 km (53 miles) per day, but reports of the vehicle setting record miles on a single charge continue to surface.

“Our early Bolt EV customers are proving the crossover’s functionality, flexibility, and long-range capabilities on a daily basis,” said Steve Majoros, director …

