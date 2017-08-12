Here’s The Memo That Blew Up the NSC

Author:     Jana Winter and Elias Groll
Source:     Foreign Policy
Publication Date:     10 August 2017
 Link: http://foreignpolicy.com/2017/08/10/heres-the-memo-that-blew-up-the-nsc/"

There is a lot of commentary about what the Christofascist community really thinks. Here is one answer in the words straight from one member of the White House staff. This is how really deranged things are.

The memo at the heart of the latest blowup at the National Security Council paints a dark picture of media, academics, the “deep state,” and other enemies allegedly working to subvert U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a copy of the document obtained by Foreign Policy.

The seven-page document, which eventually landed on the president’s desk, precipitated a crisis that led to the departure of several high-level NSC officials tied to former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. The author of the memo, Rich Higgins, who was in the strategic planning office at the NSC, was among those recently pushed out.

The full memo, dated May 2017, is titled “POTUS & Political Warfare.” It provides a sweeping, if at times conspiratorial, view of what it describes as a multi-pronged attack on the Trump White House.

Trump is being attacked, the memo says, because he represents “an existential threat to cultural

