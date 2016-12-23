HB2 Stays: North Carolina Lawmakers Decline to Repeal Controversial Anti-LGBTQ ‘Bathroom’ Bill

Author:     Jon Schuppe and Phil McCausland
Source:     NBC News
Publication Date:     Dec 21 2016, 9:34 pm ET
 Link: http://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/hb2-stays-north-carolina-lawmakers-decline-repeal-controversial-anti-lgbtq-n698696"

Here is the latest on North Carolina, and it is a tragic story. It is my belief that North Carolina is being used as a laboratory by the White Supremacist Theocratic Right to work out a strategy combining gerrymandering and voter suppression to assure the continued dominance of the Republican Party — read racist Theocratic Rightist Whites — in Red value states.

Note also the blatant double dealing.

I predict you will see variants of these same themes cropping up in other Red value states. What is interesting to me is that this trend is an example of racism trumping corporate interests. The bathroom bill HB2 has already cost the state untold millions, and I don’t think the Rightists care, because what is really important to them is the continued dominance of “christian” Whites, particularly White males. Remember the four meta-trends I have outlined. North Carolina is an early adopter, and is being watched by Whites with similar views around the country. Wait and see.

North Carolina Senate

North Carolina lawmakers on Wednesday failed to reach a deal to repeal a divisive and costly law restricting protections for transgender people, ending a daylong special session without coming to agreement on anything.

After the North Carolina House adjourned without making a decision, the state’s Senate voted down the motion to repeal the controversial so-called “bathroom bill.”

That means no end in sight for a crisis that has already helped oust the sitting governor and triggered a boycott of the state by businesses, performers and sports leagues that has cost North Carolina tens of millions of dollars.

Related: Corporate Boycotts Become Key Weapon in Gay Rights Fight

Lawmakers walked away after hours of debate in public and behind closed doors with flocks of protesters crowding the statehouse, most of them seeking the law, known as House Bill 2 or HB2, to be killed off. Their day ended …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  HB2 Stays: North Carolina Lawmakers Decline to Repeal Controversial Anti-LGBTQ ‘Bathroom’ Bill

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2016 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com