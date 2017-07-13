What Happened to America’s Wealth? The Rich Hid It

Author:     Chuck Collins
Source:     Moyers & Company
Publication Date:     JULY 7, 2017
 http://billmoyers.com/story/what-happened-to-america-wealth/

I don’t think the great bulk of Americans really have any idea how rich the uber-rich actually are, nor do they appreciate that the tax code has been tailored in such a way that these families and individuals billions of dollars that they should be paying in taxes.  As the report states, “households with wealth over $40 million evade 25 to 30 percent of personal income and wealth taxes.” Here a glimpse into that world.

We’re missing billions in taxes each year. That’s partly why our roads and transit systems are falling apart. (Mural by graffiti artist Alec Monopoly /
Credit: aisletwentytwo | Flickr

If you find yourself traveling this summer, take a closer look at America’s deteriorating infrastructure — our crumbling roads, sidewalks, public parks, and train and bus stations.

Government officials will tell us “there’s no money” to repair or properly maintain our tired infrastructure. Nor do we want to raise taxes, they say.

But what if billions of dollars in tax revenue have gone missing?

New research suggests that the superrich are hiding their money at alarming rates. A study by economists Annette Alstadsaeter, Niels Johannesen and Gabriel Zucman reports that households with wealth over $40 million evade 25 to 30 percent of personal income and wealth taxes.

Wealth inequality may be even worse than we thought. Economic surveys estimate that roughly …
Link to Full Article:  What Happened to America's Wealth? The Rich Hid It

