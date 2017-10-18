The Great Thaw of America’s North is Coming

Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and the Republican congress may think climate change is a hoax and a fantasy, but the earth is quite clear about its reality, and that is becoming the human reality. The effects are going to be devastating as this report from Alaska about the melting permafrost.

As the settlement of Kwigillingok thaws, infrastructure is crumbling
Vladimir Romanovsky walks through the dense black spruce forest with ease. Not once does he stop or slow down to balance himself on the cushy moss beneath his feet insulating the permafrost.

It’s a warm day in July, and the scientist is looking for a box that he and his team have installed on the ground. It’s hidden nearly six miles (10km) north of the Geophysical Institute at the University of Alaska in Fairbanks, where he’s a professor of geophysics and heads the Permafrost Laboratory.

The box, which is covered by tree branches, contains a data collector connected to a thermometer installed below ground for measuring permafrost temperature at different depths. Permafrost is any earth material that remains at or below 0C (32F) for at least two consecutive years.

Romanovsky connects his laptop to the data collector to transfer …

