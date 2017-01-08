Government ethics agency: We ‘seem to have lost contact’ with the Trump team

The government agency in charge of overseeing ethics in the federal government and policing conflicts of interest has struggled to contact members of President-elect Donald Trump’s transition team since Election Day.
In emails obtained by MSNBC, Office of Government Ethics (OGE) Director Walter Shaub wrote that his agency’s attempts at outreach to the incoming administration have been met with silence.
“We seem to have lost contact with the Trump-Pence transition since the election,” Shaub said.
In a letter to Trump advisers, Shaub warned that by announcing its cabinet picks without proper vetting by the ethics office, the team runs the risk of causing “embarrassment for the President-elect.”
Requirements for White House aides are even more stringent with regards to conflicts of interest and incoming aides to Trump may be in violation of federal law.
“They run the risk of having inadvertently violated the criminal conflicts of interest restriction at 18 …
Stephan, your introduction to the article from the government ethics agency, and the article itself that is also the lead on Huffington Post this morning are filled with the frustration (to put it mildly) that so many of us feel. How can this be happening in this country? I have been the one to try to help friends get past a nervous breakdown over it all, but I feel myself falling into the same pit of darkness. Our President-Elect seems next to insane. I say that, not in denigration, but with great sadness and despair. Our entire governmental system and especially the media, also seems to be struggling mightily to cope with what is becoming either a denial of that insanity or an attempt to make it “normal.” I think we are all wondering what will become of us. At one and the same time, those of us who work as best we can on a spiritual path, know that we need to stay in the present moment and not fuss about what “could happen.” But at the same time, not to be concerned and wonder “what can I do?” continues to pervade our thoughts. It is especially difficult for elders like me. At 84 with problems walking, I’m not about to join a women’s march somewhere. As a writer and teacher, I do my best with words. Hence this little comment. But my despair grows each day.
Thanks to Stephan for his thoughtful Schwartzreport and his fine new book. We need all the wisdom and help we can get!
I agree with Stephan when he states whom you vote for in this election defines you, in the sense that it will affect the future in almost every way. Trump and Standing Rock are two earthquakes for which seismic will ripple for decades – government ethics intertwine both of these.
Voting makes you complicit with all the crimes of the person you voted for and gives explicit permission to the system to rule over you and everyone else. I stopped voting for these reasons among many.
Government ethics = oligarchy =empire