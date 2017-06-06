Gov. Jerry Brown says California wants China’s help on electric vehicles

Author:     Jessica Meyers
Source:     Los Angeles Times
Publication Date:     JUNE 5, 2017, 11:19 A.M.
 Link: http://www.latimes.com/politics/essential/la-pol-ca-essential-politics-updates-gov-jerry-brown-says-california-wants-1496685564-htmlstory.html"

I have repeatedly predicted that because of the poor judgment of Donald Trump and his rejection of the trend to eliminate carbon energy systems in favor of non-carbon energy systems that the main beneficiary would be China.

California is the 6th largest economy in the world, and its Democratic governor Jerry Brown is arguably the best governmental executive in the country, and a passionate believer in climate change and the transition out of the carbon era. Where did he turn when his own federal government dropped the ball? China. Here is the story.

Democratic Governor of California Jerry Brown in China standing next to high speed rail

NANJING, CHINA —  The “Star Wars” theme song blared as participants entered Nanjing’s environmental conference on Monday, a fitting lead-in to Gov. Jerry Brown’s fervent speech about climate change and the new frontiers he pledged to conquer.

The Democratic governor gave his usual rally cry in this coastal Chinese city, imploring the packed ballroom to help reinforce a global commitment to climate change. But a more specific theme also emerged, an undercurrent in his five-night trip that he’s echoed in several meetings with officials: Brown is looking to China for the future of California’s electric vehicles.

The state aims to put 4 million to 5 million electric cars on roads by 2030, he said at the event, “and we aren’t going to get there until Chinese business people, Chinese government leaders make it a priority to

