Gov. Greitens reverses state policy, allowing tax dollars to aid religious groups

Author:     Jason Hancock
Source:     The Kansas City Star
Publication Date:     April 13, 2017 5:27 PM
 Link: http://www.kansascity.com/news/politics-government/article144497099.html"

As this report describes, “Missouri’s constitution states no money ‘shall ever be taken from the public treasury, directly or indirectly, in aid of any church, sect or denomination of religion.’ It goes on to say that no grant or donation shall ever be made by ‘the state, or any county, city, town, or other municipal corporation, for any religious creed, church, or sectarian purpose whatever.’”

Does that matter to Republican Governor Eric Greitens? Certainly not. Consistent with the general Republican effort he is doing everything he can to link church and state, through using public monies to fund church activities. Here’s the story.

“We have hundreds of outstanding religious organizations all over the state of Missouri who are doing great work on behalf of kids and families every single day,” Gov. Eric Greitens said Thursday in a statement. “We should be encouraging that work.”
Credit: Joe Ledford

JEFFERSON CITY, MISSOURI — Republican Gov. Eric Greitens announced Thursday that he is reversing a state policy aimed at preventing tax dollars from being used to aid religious groups.

Greitens’ decision comes a week before the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in the case of Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia v. Comer. The lawsuit challenges a 2012 decision by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to deny the Columbia church a grant to replace the gravel on its playground with softer, safer material.

The request was denied because an amendment in Missouri’s constitution states no money “shall ever be taken from the public treasury,

