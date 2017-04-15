Gov. Greitens reverses state policy, allowing tax dollars to aid religious groups

JEFFERSON CITY, MISSOURI — Republican Gov. Eric Greitens announced Thursday that he is reversing a state policy aimed at preventing tax dollars from being used to aid religious groups.
Greitens’ decision comes a week before the U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments in the case of Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia v. Comer. The lawsuit challenges a 2012 decision by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources to deny the Columbia church a grant to replace the gravel on its playground with softer, safer material.
The request was denied because an amendment in Missouri’s constitution states no money “shall ever be taken from the public treasury,