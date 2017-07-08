GOP source of fraud allegation vs. Bernie Sanders’ wife admits info was hearsay

Author:    
Source:     WJLA (Washington, D.C.)/Associated Press
Publication Date:     6 June 2017
 Link: http://wjla.com/news/nation-world/source-of-allegation-vs-bernie-sanders-wife-admits-info-was-hearsay"

You have probably seen the stories accusing Bernie Sander’s wife of fraud. As it turns out it is just another piece of Republican disinformation sleaze.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., right, and his wife Jane, left, hug as they walk through downtown in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 28, 2016, during the final day of the Democratic National Convention.
Credit: AP/John Minchillo

MONTPELIER, VERMONT — A Republican lawyer who reported independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and his wife to federal officials was passing on information he heard from a GOP lawmaker who said he didn’t have direct knowledge of the allegations.

The lawyer, Brady Toensing, sent letters to the U.S. attorney for Vermont and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. alleging that Sen. Sanders pressured a bank to approve a loan to a now-closed college run by Sanders’ wife.

The source of that information was Republican State Rep. Don Turner, the minority leader of the Vermont House.

Turner told WCAX-TV that friends at the bank described pressure from Sanders’ office, but he says those friends didn’t have direct knowledge …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  GOP source of fraud allegation vs. Bernie Sanders’ wife admits info was hearsay

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
June Opening to the Infinite Ad

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com