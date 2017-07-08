GOP source of fraud allegation vs. Bernie Sanders’ wife admits info was hearsay

MONTPELIER, VERMONT — A Republican lawyer who reported independent U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders and his wife to federal officials was passing on information he heard from a GOP lawmaker who said he didn’t have direct knowledge of the allegations.
The lawyer, Brady Toensing, sent letters to the U.S. attorney for Vermont and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. alleging that Sen. Sanders pressured a bank to approve a loan to a now-closed college run by Sanders’ wife.
The source of that information was Republican State Rep. Don Turner, the minority leader of the Vermont House.
Turner told WCAX-TV that friends at the bank described pressure from Sanders’ office, but he says those friends didn’t have direct knowledge …