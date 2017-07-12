GOP lawmaker: Universal health care is too expensive but tax cuts for the rich are necessary

Here you see the true face of the Republican Party. Representative Mo Brooks is one of the dumber Republicans in the House, not quite a buffoon like Louie Gomert but, based on his voting record, a not terribly bright racist for sure. Thanks voters of the 5th District of Alabama. Your state has some of the worse social outcome data in the country, and that is in part due to your election of Mo Brooks to public office.

Republican Representative Mo Brooks of the 5th District of Alabama

As moderate Republican lawmakers move away from the Senate health care bill over concerns it doesn’t do enough to preserve insurance access, hardline conservatives are arguing it should be even more stringent — including Alabama Rep. Mo Brooks (R), who thinks universal health care is a non-starter but the wealthy should receive a tax cut.

Appearing on CNN Monday morning, Brooks, a member of the conservative Freedom Caucus, argued that health care for all is an unrealistic goal, while discussing the health care bill currently being reviewed by the Senate. According to the Congressional Budget Office, or CBO, approximately 22 million Americans will lose their health insurance under the bill. That number has attracted outrage — but Brooks argued such reactions are overblown.

“I would love for every American to have a perfect health care system where we can deliver …

