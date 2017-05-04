GOP Congressman: People who ‘lead good lives’ should pay less than those with pre-existing conditions

Author:     Elizabeth Preza
Source:     The Raw Story
Publication Date:     01 May 2017 at 18:41 ET
 Link: http://www.rawstory.com/2017/05/republican-people-who-lead-good-lives-should-pay-less-than-those-with-pre-existing-conditions/"

In the pantheon of Republican legislators, Mo Brooks of Alabama stands out for his shallowness, willful ignorance, and lack of compassion. But I will let him speak for himself.

Credit: Jake Tapper of CNN and Representative Mo Brooks (R-AL)
Credit: CNN

GOP Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) on Monday argued against a health care plan that protects people with pre-existing conditions, insisting “people who lead good lives’ and “have done the things to keep their bodies healthy” should received reduced costs for healthcare.

Trump vowed to protect people with pre-existing conditions in an interview with Bloomberg News on Monday. “I want it to be good for sick people. It’s not in its final form right now,” the president said. “It will be every bit as good on pre-existing conditions as Obamacare.”

Republicans’ first attempt to pass an Obamacare replacement plan failed in a dramatic fashion in March after moderate Republicans refused to support a bill that didn’t include those protections.

In an interview with Brooks, CNN’s Jake Tapper noted the new House GOP bill fails to deliver on the president’s …

Link to Full Article:  GOP Congressman: People who ‘lead good lives’ should pay less than those with pre-existing conditions

  1. Les Roberts
    Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 6:59 am

    So a brand-new baby born with a serious heart condition that needs immediate surgery should have “lived a better life????” Mo Brooks, you are a degenerate ignorANUS jag-off—and less of a patriotic American than anyone I ever heard of.

