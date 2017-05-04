GOP Congressman: People who ‘lead good lives’ should pay less than those with pre-existing conditions
GOP Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) on Monday argued against a health care plan that protects people with pre-existing conditions, insisting “people who lead good lives’ and “have done the things to keep their bodies healthy” should received reduced costs for healthcare.
Trump vowed to protect people with pre-existing conditions in an interview with Bloomberg News on Monday. “I want it to be good for sick people. It’s not in its final form right now,” the president said. “It will be every bit as good on pre-existing conditions as Obamacare.”
Republicans’ first attempt to pass an Obamacare replacement plan failed in a dramatic fashion in March after moderate Republicans refused to support a bill that didn’t include those protections.
In an interview with Brooks, CNN’s Jake Tapper noted the new House GOP bill fails to deliver on the president’s …
