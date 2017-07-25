GOP congressman blames health care struggles on ‘repugnant’ Republican ‘female senators’

Here we see another Profile in Grossness.  Representative Blake Farenthold represents the 27th District of Texas, centered on Corpus Christi. He is on the basis of observation and an assessment of his voting record a grossly obese middle-aged White racist sexist. This is the man the voters of the Texas 27th sent to congress to keep our democracy healthy. Really. He is a Republican of course.

Republican Representative Blake Farenthold
Credit: AP /Jacquelyn Martin

Rep. Blake Farenthold (R-TX) is livid at the inability of the Senate to repeal Obamacare, and he knows exactly who to blame: the Republican women of the Senate.

During a radio interview on a Corpus Christi station last Friday, Farenthold said he finds it “absolutely repugnant” that “the Senate does not have the courage to do some of the things that every Republican in the Senate promised to do.”

Farenthold singled out female senators for opposing the repeal of Obamacare, before suggesting that if they were men, he’d ask them to settle things with a gunfight.

“Some of the people that are opposed to this [i.e., repealing Obamacare] — there are some female senators from the northeast,” Farenthold said. “If it was a guy from south Texas I might ask them to step outside and settle this Aaron Burr-style.”

