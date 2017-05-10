Good news: eating cheese won’t kill you

Eating cheese and other dairy products does not lead to an increased risk of death from heart disease and stroke, scientists have said.
In a large-scale analysis, researchers found no association between how much cheese, yoghurt and milk products people consume and their risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD). In fact, in one study analyzed, cheese appeared to be linked with a slightly lower risk of CVD.
In a study published in the European Journal of Epidemiology, scientists at the Institute for Food, Nutrition and Health (IFNH) at the University of Reading, England analyzed 29 studies representing almost 1 million people and 93,000 deaths.
Within these studies, the team focused on diet—specifically whether they were high or low in dairy products—and the rate of CVD, coronary heart disease (CHD) and death. Analysis included data on 938,465 participants, 93,158 deaths, 28,419 cases of CHD and 25,416 of CVD.
Sorry, but I cannot accept this so-called revelation. The dairy industry worldwide is gigantic. This goes against the data from Forks Over Knives and the meta analysis published many times from Dr. Michael Greger’s, http://www.Nutritionfacts.org Not eating cheese is not faddist. Humans are the only animals to eat and drink the milk products from other animals. Casein is the hardest protein to absorb. But, eat away as you will.
Before anyone gets too excited, note that this research was funded by the dairy industry. This is just more tobacco-style propaganda.
Dairy is only one part of the big picture. As we’ve seen, there are countries where cheese and yogurt play an important part in diet. Countries where the life span extends far beyond what = statistics are showing about the American population. Statistics that reveal our ongoing downward slide to the level of third world countries. Some of this is stress, lack of education and health care challenges.
That said, we are a nation that jumps on trends. in the 70s, I was unable to find help within the allopathic medical realm. After 7 years of constant pain and a worsening auto immune system, I was very blessed to find a Harvard trained physician who’e recently turned his practice into one that focused on wellness. He had close friends who continued to pursue traditional medicine, particularly with physical trauma. Both sides worked together when necessary and appropriate.
There is a great deal of corruption wherever we turn these days, BUT, I recall hearing a scientist friend say that ‘dairy isn’t necessarily bad but I REFUSE to have any dairy products that are non organic in my house; available to my children.
My wellness doc, the Harvard suggested that it’s very important to listen to one’s body first and foremost. To develop one’s intuition and observe closely. With his help and after developing a different perspective I was able to put my RA into remission. I still eat dairy products, but I source them and I don’t make them the mainstay of my diet.
I believe the questions we need to ask in today’s world are: How can we protect organic from outside influences such as climate change, neighboring fields where GMO animals and plants are prevalent? And given climate change (which I’ve been researching since the late 70s) should we continue to support cow based products?
I’ve spent years living in Europe and Third World countries, and there’s not single place where I encountered so much fear of aging and ultimately a fear of dying as I have here, in country of birth.
But cheese is so tasty. It would be nice to believe!