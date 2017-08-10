‘God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong Un,’ evangelical adviser says

Author:     Sarah Pulliam Bailey
Source:     MSN/The Washington Post
Publication Date:     9 August 2017
 Link: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/us/%E2%80%98god-has-given-trump-authority-to-take-out-kim-jong-un%E2%80%99-evangelical-adviser-says/ar-AApK3qN"

I see stories like this almost everyday. They have taught me a very clear lesson, although it took me a while to comprehend it. Evangelical Protestant clergy who are considered the intellectuals, the spiritual authorities in the Christofascist world,  are astonishingly willfully ignorant; and they clearly place their idiosyncratic theology above humanity.

President Donald J. Trump is greeted by Pastor Robert Jeffress Credit: Washington Post

Texas megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress, one of President Trump’s evangelical advisers who preached the morning of his inauguration, has released a statement saying the president has the moral authority to “take out” North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“When it comes to how we should deal with evildoers, the Bible, in the book of Romans, is very clear: God has endowed rulers full power to use whatever means necessary — including war — to stop evil,” Jeffress said. “In the case of North Korea, God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong Un.”

Jeffress said in a phone interview that he was prompted to make the statement after Trump said that if North Korea’s threats to the United States continue, Pyongyang will be “met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

The …

No Comments
Link to Full Article:  ‘God has given Trump authority to take out Kim Jong Un,’ evangelical adviser says

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com