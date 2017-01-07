GM malaria vaccine ‘milestone’

Here is some really good news. Malaria has killed countless millions over just in the last 150 years.  Am I exaggerating? Countless millions. In 2015, there were roughly 212 million malaria cases that resulted in an estimated 429 000 malaria deaths. Relieving the world of this scourge, as Smallpox was eradicated, would be a blessing. If this research continues in the vein described in the report, it will be a major contribution to wellbeing.

Malaria is caused by Plasmodium parasites transmitted by a bite from infected Anopheles mosquitoes.

A malaria vaccine that uses a weakened form of the parasite has passed a “critical milestone” in human safety trials, say researchers.

Doctors used a genetically modified form of malaria that was unable to cause a full infection in people.

Trials, published in the journal Science Translational Medicine, suggested it was safe and generated a good immune response.

Tropical disease experts described the findings as “promising”.

The malaria parasite goes through multiple stages both in mosquitoes and inside the human body.

The team at the Centre for Infectious Disease Research, in Seattle, deleted three genes from the parasite so it could not infect liver cells.

The idea is that “infecting” people with the weakened parasite will expose the immune system to malaria, but the parasite will not be able to complete its lifecycle to cause …

  1. GALEN
    Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 4:43 am

    If we are going to save a half a million people, when are we going to prevent a half million birds.

  2. Steven K Hovland
    Saturday, January 7, 2017 at 5:13 am

    I would not rush to get this. I think the smoking gun in vaccination is transcession- the movement of DNA between life forms. There are more than 100 genetic defects associated with autism, and most of them are not present in the parents of autistic children, which may mean they are caused by vaccines using human cell cultures.

