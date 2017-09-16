Global Ocean Circulation Appears To Be Collapsing Due To A Warming Planet

Author:     Trevor Nace
Source:     Forbes
Publication Date:     AUG 3, 2017 @ 06:26 AM
Link: https://www.forbes.com/sites/trevornace/2017/08/03/global-ocean-circulation-appears-to-be-collapsing-due-to-a-warming-planet/#1ae16312f6f4"

This is a huge deal, and I find it notable that almost the only coverage I have seen in the U.S. on this planetary change is in the conservative business press. Here’s the report.

Global ocean circulation appears to be slowing Credit: NASA

Scientists have long known about the anomalous “warming hole” in the North Atlantic Ocean, an area immune to warming of Earth’s oceans. This cool zone in the North Atlantic Ocean appears to be associated with a slowdown in the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC), one of the key drivers in global ocean circulation.

A recent study published in Nature outlines research by a team of Yale University and University of Southhampton scientists. The team found evidence that Arctic ice loss is potentially negatively impacting the planet’s largest ocean circulation system. While scientists do have some analogs as to how this may impact the world, we will be largely in uncharted territory.

AMOC is one of the largest current systems in the Atlantic Ocean and the world. Generally speaking, it transports warm and salty water northward from the tropics …

  1. will
    Saturday, September 16, 2017 at 5:05 am

    More fake news about what is not happening…according to the know nothings in charge! With the vast intelligence, education, experience, ease of communication and travel why are the small minded in charge? Where is the mature, wise, virtuous leadership that I know exists? Why do they too seldom rise to the top? For you libertarian, government conspiracy/haters my question is what organization is large enough to push back against this self-destructive collective death urge that will destroy our complex and seemingly powerful civilization…Texas and Florida being the latest example.

    There is a book that I found a number of years ago called “The Key” by Whitley Strieber which might be fantasy or science fiction but it did predict climate change and the resulting political conflict that is playing out in current time. Perhaps as one scientist suggested we might say there is “increasing climate instability”-a new meme, a new story, stop assigning blame and all might agree to address the newly discovered issue.

