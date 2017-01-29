Global fury as Donald Trump’s ban on migrants takes effect

Donald Trump’s decision to ban immigration from a string of Muslim-majority nations has sparked fury and anguish around the world as refugees and migrants were prevented from boarding flights to the US.
Holders of passports from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen were stopped at airports, while passengers already in the air were detained in the US. In one incident, five Iraqi passengers and one Yemeni, all holding valid visas, were barred from boarding an EgyptAir flight from Cairo to New York and instead redirected on to flights to their home countries.
A Yazidi woman, who fled an Isis massacre in Iraq in 2014, was stopped from boarding a flight in Baghdad, after waiting months for a visa to be reunited with her husband, who is already in the US.…