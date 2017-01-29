Global fury as Donald Trump’s ban on migrants takes effect

Author:     Mark Townsend, Joanna Walters and Cathy Otten
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Saturday 28 January 2017 19.30 EST
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2017/jan/29/global-fury-donal-trump-us-ban-immigration-muslim-countries"

The incompetency of Trump’s immigration ban — even putting aside the humanitarian issues, it is just incompetent diplomacy — is going to reverberate across the planet. Support networks created to support American troops in Muslim countries will now crumble. American travelers in large parts of the world will now be exposed to risk; and everything from health programs to business deals will be affected. One doesn’t often see a nation blunder so grievously harming its own self interest.


Protesters at JFK airport in New York on Saturday.
Credit: Stephanie Keith

Donald Trump’s decision to ban immigration from a string of Muslim-majority nations has sparked fury and anguish around the world as refugees and migrants were prevented from boarding flights to the US.

Holders of passports from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen were stopped at airports, while passengers already in the air were detained in the US. In one incident, five Iraqi passengers and one Yemeni, all holding valid visas, were barred from boarding an EgyptAir flight from Cairo to New York and instead redirected on to flights to their home countries.

A Yazidi woman, who fled an Isis massacre in Iraq in 2014, was stopped from boarding a flight in Baghdad, after waiting months for a visa to be reunited with her husband, who is already in the US.

Link to Full Article:  Global fury as Donald Trump’s ban on migrants takes effect

