Getting an Abortion With Telemedicine Is Safe, Study Says

Author:     Abigail Abrams
Source:     Time
Publication Date:     May 16, 2017
 Link: http://time.com/4779957/telemedicine-abortion-safe/"

For years now we have been watching theocratic rightists obsessed with limiting a woman’s control over her own body attempt to make abortion an unattainable option, particularly for poor women. Science, however, has gone in a different direction and new pharmaceuticals obtainable through the mail  now make it possible for women to be able to terminate a pregnancy in its early stages, and to do so safely. Here is the data.

The abortion drug Mifepristone, also known as RU486.
Credit: Phil Walter

As abortion laws in the U.S. have become more restrictive, some women have turned to dangerous methods of terminating their pregnancies at home. But there are safe ways for women to obtain abortions outside of formal health care settings, and a new study underscores the effectiveness of one of these methods: telemedicine.

In the new report, which was published Tuesday in The BMJ, researchers examined self-reported outcomes from 1,000 women in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland who used telemedicine to obtain abortion pills—mifepristone and misoprostol—between 2010 and 2012. After receiving the pills in the mail, women were guided through the abortion process with real-time instructions and support from an online help desk overseen by doctors. The researchers found that 95% of these self-sourced and self-managed abortions were successful.

They also found low rates of …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Getting an Abortion With Telemedicine Is Safe, Study Says

Comments

  1. Amy Haible
    Friday, May 19, 2017 at 2:56 pm

    While I am very much in support of this kind of assistance, the fact that it takes place in quiet, under the rug so-to-speak, emphasizes the perception of shame or lawlessness. Yes, the right to choose to be pregnant, or not is a woman’s personal choice. HER CHOICE. But let’s get the argument out in the open. Let’s demand it from the rooftops – not make the case in the shadows. It will be all too easy for governments to ban these drugs or ban their shipment by mail. The right of physical sovereignty is a human right. That must be the cause, front and center.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
June Opening to the Infinite Ad

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com