Getting an Abortion With Telemedicine Is Safe, Study Says

As abortion laws in the U.S. have become more restrictive, some women have turned to dangerous methods of terminating their pregnancies at home. But there are safe ways for women to obtain abortions outside of formal health care settings, and a new study underscores the effectiveness of one of these methods: telemedicine.
In the new report, which was published Tuesday in The BMJ, researchers examined self-reported outcomes from 1,000 women in the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland who used telemedicine to obtain abortion pills—mifepristone and misoprostol—between 2010 and 2012. After receiving the pills in the mail, women were guided through the abortion process with real-time instructions and support from an online help desk overseen by doctors. The researchers found that 95% of these self-sourced and self-managed abortions were successful.
While I am very much in support of this kind of assistance, the fact that it takes place in quiet, under the rug so-to-speak, emphasizes the perception of shame or lawlessness. Yes, the right to choose to be pregnant, or not is a woman’s personal choice. HER CHOICE. But let’s get the argument out in the open. Let’s demand it from the rooftops – not make the case in the shadows. It will be all too easy for governments to ban these drugs or ban their shipment by mail. The right of physical sovereignty is a human right. That must be the cause, front and center.