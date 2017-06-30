George Pell – and the Catholic abuse scandal that is driving the faithful away

Author:     Catherine Pepinster
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Thursday 29 June 2017 09.24 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jun/29/cardinal-george-pell-catholic-church-sexual-abuse-scandal"

There just never seems to be an end to the Roman Catholic child abuse scandal; and the trend has reached a point where it is having an effect on the faithful. Here is the latest. The correlation between intense religiosity and sexual dsyfunction becomes more established every year.

Cardinal George Pell has said he will return home to Australia to defend himself – a turnaround from last year when he refused to fly home to give evidence on child abuse.
Credit: Franco Origlia/Redferns

When the reforming Pope Francis set up an advisory council of cardinals soon after his election in 2013 and appointed, alongside his fellow liberals, the arch-conservative Cardinal George Pell, it caught the Catholic church by surprise. So did Pell’s later appointment as the pope’s chief financial adviser. But it also made sense: Pell is a bruiser and if the byzantine workings of the Vatican and its mired-in-scandal financial operation needed sorting out, then Pell could be the prelate to knock heads together.

Now, though, Francis may well regret his choice of attack-dog-in-chief. For Australian Pell’s place at the side of the pontiff has brought the church’s child sex abuse scandal right into the …

Link to Full Article:  George Pell – and the Catholic abuse scandal that is driving the faithful away

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
