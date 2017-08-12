Genetically engineered pigs could soon become organ donors for humans

Author:     Rich Haridy
Source:     New Atlas
Publication Date:     August 10, 2017
 Link: http://newatlas.com/crispr-pig-human-organ-transplants/50863/

As I have said several times recently, there are a large number of major trends gaining momentum that are getting almost no attention, yet are poised to change human cultures worldwide. One is the Homo Superior Trend, another is the Chimera Trend, blending human genes with those of animals. All of this has been made possible by a gene editing technology known as CRISPR. Here is one exemplar, pig to human, illustrating this trend.

There are many good things that are going to come from this technology, but there are also deep ethical issues that should be addressed before the only response is reaction. To begin with: how many human genes does a chimera have to have to be considered a human?

The field of xenotransplantation – implanting organs from one species into another – has accelerated dramatically since the discovery of the CRISPR gene editing tool a few years ago. Hurdles that previously seemed insurmountable are now not so daunting. The latest landmark development in the field comes from a team of scientists who successfully created genetically modified piglets free of 25 retroviruses that are generally present in pigs but thought to cause harm to humans.

There are several obvious problems scientists must overcome before successfully being able to transplant pig organs into humans. Despite pig organs posing as prime candidates for human transplantation considering their similar size and function, they generally, and unsurprisingly, trigger significant immune rejection responses in humans.

This first problem is being tackled by several scientists including pioneer transplant researchers Joseph Tector and David Cooper, both currently based at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Both scientists

  1. Rev. Dean
    Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 10:05 am

    My Mother had a pig’s heart valve placed into her heart back in the early 1980’s. It was eventually removed and replaced with a mechanical valve which kept her alive until she died at the age of 83. Both valves worked quite well. I’ve read that bovine valves have also been used successfully and all these were done without complications.

