Gavin Newsom schools Bill Maher on why Mike Pence is just as terrifying as Donald Trump

Author:     SARAH K. BURRIS
Source:     The Raw Story
Publication Date:     18 AUG 2017 AT 23:48 ET
Link: http://www.rawstory.com/2017/08/watch-gavin-newsom-schools-bill-maher-on-why-mike-pence-is-just-as-terrifying-as-donald-trump/"

This isn’t the kind of story I would usually pick, but I have done so in this case because Gavin Newsom, the Lieutenant Governor of California makes points I rarely see in print, but with which I completely agree. Getting rid of Donald Trump would leave us with Mike Pence, whom I think would be as bad as Trump just different. And if we got rid of both Trump and Pence we would end up with Paul Ryan, who would be just as bad as the first two, but again, different. Collectively all this tells us about the calibre of men the Republican Party puts into office. Not a pretty story.

California Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

Comedian Bill Maher refused to believe that Vice President Mike Pence is as bad as Donald Trump. During a conversation about the Democratic Party, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) maintained that the Russia investigation might kick Trump out of the White House but we’d be left with Pence, who is just as bad or worse.

Newsom called Russia a “loser” of an issue, which Maher took issue with. He explained that there are pieces of Russia like the safety of our elections, cyber security and the general understanding that it’s critical to defend the homeland against foreign adversaries. However, Newsom wants to see Democrats walk and chew gum at the same time.

“Absolutely, unequivocally we need to get to the bottom of this,” Newsom explained. “What I was saying is an important point is if you game this thing out and you get …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Gavin Newsom schools Bill Maher on why Mike Pence is just as terrifying as Donald Trump

Comments

  1. Mark R
    Tuesday, August 22, 2017 at 8:50 pm

    Agree with Gavin on Russia..what a waste of time. The real enemies are domestic..the left and right who have nothing to sell but division and distraction and perpetual failure, the military industrial intelligence complex, federal reserve banksters, the corporate oligarchs. These are the true enemies of freedom, prosperity and unity in America and around the globe. Arguing about who is the bigger monster is absurd when you are completely overrun by monsters, we all fall into that trap at one time or another…myself included. We need to come together in our local communities and stop participating in the useless systems of domination and control.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan’s Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com