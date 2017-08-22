Gavin Newsom schools Bill Maher on why Mike Pence is just as terrifying as Donald Trump

Comedian Bill Maher refused to believe that Vice President Mike Pence is as bad as Donald Trump. During a conversation about the Democratic Party, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) maintained that the Russia investigation might kick Trump out of the White House but we’d be left with Pence, who is just as bad or worse.
Newsom called Russia a “loser” of an issue, which Maher took issue with. He explained that there are pieces of Russia like the safety of our elections, cyber security and the general understanding that it’s critical to defend the homeland against foreign adversaries. However, Newsom wants to see Democrats walk and chew gum at the same time.
“Absolutely, unequivocally we need to get to the bottom of this,” Newsom explained. “What I was saying is an important point is if you game this thing out and you get …
Agree with Gavin on Russia..what a waste of time. The real enemies are domestic..the left and right who have nothing to sell but division and distraction and perpetual failure, the military industrial intelligence complex, federal reserve banksters, the corporate oligarchs. These are the true enemies of freedom, prosperity and unity in America and around the globe. Arguing about who is the bigger monster is absurd when you are completely overrun by monsters, we all fall into that trap at one time or another…myself included. We need to come together in our local communities and stop participating in the useless systems of domination and control.