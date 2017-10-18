The G.O.P. Is No Party for Honest Men

Author:     Paul Krugman
Source:     The New York Times
Paul Krugman won the N0bel Prize in economics and over the decades his assessments of tax policies and economics have proven to be notably accurate. So you might be interested in this column about the Republican Party, with which I am in full agreement.

Paul Krugman
Credit: Businessweek

According to a new CBS News poll, almost 60 percent of the American public believes that the current Republican tax plan favors the wealthy. Some people see this number as a sign that the plan is in trouble; I see it as a sign that Republican lies are working far better than they deserve to.

For the plan does indeed favor the wealthy — overwhelmingly, undeniably. It’s shocking that as many as 40 percent of Americans don’t realize this.

It’s not difficult to see how the plan is tilted toward the very top. The main elements of the plan are a cut in top individual tax rates; a cut in corporate taxes; an end to the estate tax; and the creation of a big new loophole that will allow wealthy individuals to pretend that they are small businesses, and get a preferential tax rate. All

