For future electric cars, a faster way to charge

Author:     David R. Baker
Source:     San Francisco Chronicle
Publication Date:     6:00 am, Thursday, January 5, 2017
Link: http://www.sfgate.com/business/article/For-future-electric-cars-a-faster-way-to-charge-10835908.php"

This is excellent news and a wonderful example of wellbeing supportive technologies developing, thinking ahead; an evolving proof of the Theorem of Wellbeing.

Charging Station in San Francisco

As electric vehicles start to offer more miles on a fully juiced battery — enough to take a real trip rather than shuttle between home and office — the stations that recharge them will need to improve too.

So on Thursday, a Campbell company is unveiling a recharging station it estimates will be good for the next 10 years of electric-vehicle evolution.

ChargePoint plans to introduce its Express Plus high-speed charging stations, with installation scheduled for July. The stations can recharge any currently available electric car at the maximum possible speed — a speed determined by the specifics of each car and its battery pack.

But the stations are also designed to be future-proof.

According to the company, they can deliver more electricity in an instant — up to 400 kilowatts — than any current plug-in vehicle can handle. That means as electric cars hit …

Link to Full Article:  For future electric cars, a faster way to charge

