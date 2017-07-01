Fundamentalism, racism, fear and propaganda: An insider explains why rural, Christian white America will never change
As the aftermath of the election of Donald Trump is still being sorted out, a common theme keeps cropping up from all sides: “Democrats failed to understand white, working-class, fly-over America.”
Trump supporters are saying this. Progressive pundits are saying this. Talking heads across all forms of the media are saying this. Even some Democratic leaders are saying this. It doesn’t matter how many people say it, it is complete bullshit. It is an intellectual/linguistic sleight of hand meant to throw attention away from the real problem. The real problem isn’t east coast elites who don’t understand or care about rural America. The real problem is rural America doesn’t understand the causes of their own situations and fears and they have shown no interest in finding out. They don’t want to know why they feel the way they do or why they are struggling because they don’t want to admit …
This article was fascinating, particularly because I am familiar with the anxiety being felt these days by a few highly educated, creative, open-minded people living in “rural, Christian, white America.” While the article correctly represents many people, it does not represent all.
This country was created by people escaping religious persecution. People of all religions, or none at all, should be able to live together here in peace. I do not wish to stop or eliminate “rural, Christian, white America.” I just wish that their actions represented the beliefs they claim to have. Things such as “love one another,” “let he who is without sin cast the first stone,” and other such timeless messages are lost on people who believe they can spraypaint hate speech on Friday, fire a gun on Saturday, then be granted forgiveness on Sunday. People will always have differences, so let conservatives be conservatives. Just please stop harming, torturing, and killing other people because they aren’t like you. Because this country began as predominantly “rural, Christian, white America” this need for change applies at individual, cultural, systemic, corporate, and governmental levels.
This is terrible stereotyping, but my takeaway is that people in strongly religious creator deity cultures are more likely to:
a) be driven by faith than by fact;
b) dismiss contradictory facts as “tests of faith;”
c) assign responsibility for betterment of their lives to their Higher Power rather than accept personal responsibility for that change; and
d) complain about their lives but be so satisfied with them – or maybe so fearful of changing them – that they refuse to entertain new ideas that might bring more happiness.
Consider that bringing modern education and 21st century values to the people of the south and midwest is something like the US invading the Middle East to bring peace. One culture invades another, meets resistance, and chaos breaks loose. Everyone loses sight of their original ideals and missions, and instead focuses on the chaos caused by the clashing cultures. All the conservatives really want is to completely surround themselves with a security blanket of like-minded people. So here’s an idea: what if certain states began offering sanctuary to marginalized people of the south and midwest? Within our country’s interior we might begin an immigration program that could serve the nation as a model under the next federal administration. States could step forward with programs welcoming the people of other states – people of all religions, all races, all genders, all orientations, all everything. People that have faced discrimination, or a lack of education, opportunity or healthcare could be welcomed by a different more progressive state.
This could start of wave of emigration from the south and midwest to the northeast and west. The economies of all sides would shake during the adjustment period until normalizing, so the programs would need to start off with a cap – just as many federal immigration programs do. Then, as inevitable kinks are worked out, caps can be expanded or removed. Such cultural refugee programs would also be excellent practice for the climate refugee programs that we will inevitably need in future.