Fukushima Plant Is Releasing 770,000 Tons of Radioactive Water Into the Pacific Ocean

Author:     Dahr Jamail
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     Friday, August 18, 2017
 Link: http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/41564-fukushima-plant-is-releasing-tons-of-radioactive-water-into-the-pacific-ocean"

You thought Fukushima was yesterday’s news because you didn’t see or read anything about it recently? Surprise, it’s not close to being over.

Thousands of bags of radiation-contaminated soil and debris wait to be processed inside the exclusion zone, close to the devastated Fukushima nuclear plant on February 26, 2016, in Okuma, Japan.
Credit: Christopher Furlong

When Japan’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant suffered a triple-core meltdown in March 2011 as the result of devastating earthquake, most people had no idea this was only the beginning of a nuclear disaster that has arguably become the single worst industrial accident in human history.

Keeping the three core meltdowns cool has been an ongoing challenge that has yet to be met. As fresh water is pumped over the cores, it is then stored on site in massive tanks. The Tokyo Electric Power company (TEPCO), the operator of the plant, then has to figure out what to do with that water.

Recently, TEPCO announced that it would dump 770,000 tons of radioactive tritium water into the Pacific …

  1. Tom Biel
    Saturday, August 19, 2017 at 4:52 am

    Fukushima is a global problem and needs a global solution to control the release of radioactive groundwater into the Pacific and to stablize the reactor sites. Contamination has spread beyond the boundaries of Japan and effects major food supplies. Much more needs to be done and it will be very expensive. Much worse then Chernobyl. More nations need to chip in.

