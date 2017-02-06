Fukushima nuclear reactor radiation at highest level since 2011 meltdown

Author:     Justin McCurry
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Friday 3 February 2017 05.19 EST
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2017/feb/03/fukushima-daiichi-radiation-levels-highest-since-2011-meltdown"

It has been five years, and Japan is no closer to dealing with Fukushima than they were in 2011. Indeed, as this report details, things are getting worse. The cost of this cleanup already, and it is estimated to run for another 40 years, would have paid to convert the entire country to solar, by some estimates.

Fukushima Reactor 3 on 5 February 2017
Radiation levels inside a damaged reactor at the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power station are at their highest since the plant suffered a triple meltdown almost six years ago.

The facility’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power (Tepco), said atmospheric readings as high as 530 sieverts an hour had been recorded inside the containment vessel of reactor No 2, one of three reactors that experienced a meltdown when the plant was crippled by a huge tsunami that struck the north-east coast of Japan in March 2011.

The extraordinary radiation readings highlight the scale of the task confronting thousands of workers, as pressure builds on Tepco to begin decommissioning the plant – a process that is expected to take about four decades.

The recent reading, described by some experts as “unimaginable”, is far higher than the previous record of 73 sieverts an hour

  1. Mark R
    Monday, February 6, 2017 at 6:49 am

    Dire and frightening but it is critical we all be informed on this.

