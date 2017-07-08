Frank Amedia: Trump ‘Receives Downloads’ That He’s ‘Beginning To Understand Come From God’

Here’s another glimpse into the strange parallel universe of the Theocratic Right. This story is so weird I will let it speak for itself. I am running the piece because I think it is important to understand what is going on in the Great Schism Trend.

Pastor and Trump supporter Frank Amedia

Frank Amedia, who was a volunteer “Christian policy liaison” for Donald Trump’s presidential campaign before launching a project with fellow “prophets” to create a “POTUS Shield” around Trump’s presidency, visited televangelist Jim Bakker’s program this week to discuss various prophecies he has received around Trump.

Amedia told Bakker that he had heard from God that God had given Trump a “breaker anointing” that had allowed him to break up the Republican and Democratic parties and the news media, so North Korea had better watch out.

“So, you know, North Korea, you’d better be on your toes because you’re up against a breaker anointing of God,” he said. “This isn’t about politics, this isn’t government as usual, this isn’t even militaristic, God has raised up…a breaker anointing. Anything that God opposes him against, he breaks up. He broke up the Republican …

