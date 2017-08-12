Fox analyst dismisses that millions would die in nuclear strike because “they’ll be mostly North Koreans”

August 10, 2017
Identitarian political commentary is notable for its racism, and genderism?  Consider this from the Sean Hannity Show two days ago. Someone actually said this on national media.

SEAN HANNITY
From the August 10 edition of Premiere Radio Networks' The Sean Hannity Show:

THOMAS MCINERNEY: Declare any missile launches from North Korea have to be — we say are hostile, because of what Kim Jong Un said about attacking Guam, and we will hit them as a target before they get airborne. He must make sure that we will no longer tolerate that he launch any more missiles, because of his declaration to hit Guam, and we don’t know where they’re going to go until they’ve been in the air for a while.

So, we have no choice, and by the way, if one — if one artillery round comes out of North Korea onto Seoul, he gets our full nuclear retaliatory capability. Make sure he understands that. That artillery is no longer valid, because when we retaliate, we’re going to retaliate with nuclear weapons.

SEAN

  Rev. Dean
    Saturday, August 12, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Nuclear weapons should never be used under any circumstances; the risk of contamination is too great.

