Four in 10 Americans Fear Being a Victim of a Mass Shooting

|Very worried
|Somewhat worried
|Not too worried
|Not worried at all
|%
|%
|%
|%
|Oct. 5-11, 2017
|10
|29
|34
|26
|Dec. 11-12, 2015
|11
|27
|35
|27
WASHINGTON, D.C. — About four in 10 Americans are “very” or “somewhat” worried that they or someone in their family will become a victim of a mass shooting. These data are from a Gallup poll taken Oct. 5-11, after a mass shooting in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 left 58 dead. Americans’ anxiety is similar to the level found after the San Bernardino shooting in December 2015 that left 14 dead.
Overall, 10% of Americans are very worried, 29% are somewhat worried and a total of 60% report being “not …