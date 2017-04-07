Found: One of the Oldest North American Settlements

Author:     Brigit Katz
Source:     Smithsonian
Publication Date:     April 5, 2017 9:30AM
 Link: http://www.smithsonianmag.com/smart-news/one-oldest-north-american-settlements-found-180962750"

Everyone in North America is or is descended from an immigrant. Every human being in Canada and the U.S. traces back to somewhere else. There are no native people, only waves if immigration. What is so wonderful about it is that the story never finishes, something new is always coming out. Here is the latest.

Credit: Joanne McSporran/Smithsonian

The oral history of the Heiltsuk Nation, an Aboriginal group based on the Central Coast of British Columbia, tells of a coastal strip of land that did not freeze during the ice age, making it a place of refuge for early inhabitants of the territory. As Roshini Nair reports for the CBC, a recent archaeological discovery attests to an ancient human presence in the area associated with the tradition. While digging on British Columbia’s Triquet Island, archaeologists unearthed a settlement that dates to the period of the last ice age.

 The archaeological team, supported by the Hakai Institute, sifted through meters of soil and peat before hitting upon the charred remains of an ancient hearth. Researchers painstakingly peeled away charcoal flakes, which were then carbon dated. In November, tests revealed that the hearth was some 14,000 years old, indicating that the area in which
1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Found: One of the Oldest North American Settlements

Comments

  1. Mark R
    Friday, April 7, 2017 at 6:47 am

    Modern archaeology still has a long way toward getting it right and letting go of ignorant assumptions. However it is making strides. This is a wonder ful example. Graham Hancock & others are helping get the word out to the public, if you are open to information pushing the boundaries of mainstream archaeology & geology.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com