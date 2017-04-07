Found: One of the Oldest North American Settlements

The oral history of the Heiltsuk Nation, an Aboriginal group based on the Central Coast of British Columbia, tells of a coastal strip of land that did not freeze during the ice age, making it a place of refuge for early inhabitants of the territory. As Roshini Nair reports for the CBC, a recent archaeological discovery attests to an ancient human presence in the area associated with the tradition. While digging on British Columbia’s Triquet Island, archaeologists unearthed a settlement that dates to the period of the last ice age.
Modern archaeology still has a long way toward getting it right and letting go of ignorant assumptions. However it is making strides. This is a wonder ful example. Graham Hancock & others are helping get the word out to the public, if you are open to information pushing the boundaries of mainstream archaeology & geology.