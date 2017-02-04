Former Norwegian prime minister detained at Dulles Airport for an hour. He visited Iran in 2014.

Author:     Samantha Schmidt
Source:     The Washington Post
Publication Date:     February 3 at 5:22 AM
 Link: https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2017/02/03/former-norwegian-prime-minister-detained-at-dulles-airport-for-an-hour-he-visited-iran-in-2014/"

I read this morning of the chaos produced by the Trump Administration’s suspension of visas, and then I came to this, and I thought, what are we becoming as a country? Entering the U.S., as I have done many times, is becoming increasingly the experience of entering a police state. And on top of that there is the buffoonery. You would think anyone with an IQ higher than their shoe size would have understood that a Scandinavian man travelling on a diplomatic passport, in which were printed the words former Prime Minister would not have been mistaken for a Islamic Jihadist.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/morning-mix/wp/2017/02/03/former-norwegian-prime-minister-detained-at-dulles-airport-for-an-hour-he-visited-iran-in-2014/

As Kjell Magne Bondevik was preparing for his visit to the United States for this week’s National Prayer Breakfast, he had reason to believe the trip would be seamless. After all, he is the former prime minister of Norway — a U.S. ally in NATO — and has traveled to and from the U.S. on numerous occasions.

His office contacted the U.S. Embassy in Oslo, and was told his passport and a separate electronic travel authorization would be enough for entry into the country.

But after flying into Dulles International Airport on Tuesday afternoon, he was detained and questioned for about an hour, all because of a passport stamp. His passport — which clearly stated he is the former prime minister of Norway — indicated he had taken a 2014 trip to Iran, where Bondevik said he had attended a human rights conference.

“I was surprised, and I …

1 Comment
Link to Full Article:  Former Norwegian prime minister detained at Dulles Airport for an hour. He visited Iran in 2014.

Comments

  1. Mark R
    Saturday, February 4, 2017 at 7:09 am

    Sorry to hear our Norwegian friend got caught up in our police state. I am also sorry to say the police state has been here for a while…slowly boiling our frog. Trumpster just put into higher gear at the moment. The only people who are truly free in this land are the criminals of the deep state pulling the strings of our institutions and their beneficiaries..

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com