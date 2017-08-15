Former DOJ Civil Rights Head: Jeff Sessions Is Implementing an Anti-Civil Rights Agenda

Author:     Amy Goodman and Nermeen Shaikh
Source:     truthout
Publication Date:     Thursday, August 10, 2017
 http://www.truth-out.org/news/item/41575-former-doj-civil-rights-head-jeff-sessions-is-implementing-an-anti-civil-rights-agenda

Surprise, surprise.

Republican Attorney General Jeff Sessions

It’s been six months since Attorney General Jeff Sessions was sworn in as head of the Department of Justice. In that time, Sessions has managed to undo nearly every aspect of Obama’s civil rights legacy. We look at how Sessions is using the Justice Department to roll back decades of progress on civil rights, voting rights, LGBT rights and police reform. We speak with Vanita Gupta, president of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights. She is the former head of the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice.

TRANSCRIPT:

NERMEEN SHAIKH: Wednesday marked six months since Attorney General Jeff Sessions was sworn in as head of the Department of Justice. In the last half-year, Sessions has wasted no time undoing nearly every aspect of Obama’s civil rights legacy, from voting rights to affirmative action to police reform and LGBT rights. Under

No Comments
