Flying Coach Is So Cramped It Could Be a Death Trap

Author:     CLIVE IRVING
Source:     Daily Beast
Publication Date:     09.13.17 1:00 AM ET
 http://www.thedailybeast.com/flying-coach-is-so-cramped-it-could-be-a-death-trap

If you have flown recently you know that in economy seats are narrower and closer together. Another greed trend, the typical business approach of most American corporations. Greed first, greed second,  people third.

It turns out the space allotted a flyer in economy may now be not only uncomfortable but dangerous. Of course the FAA in the Trump administration is completely the servant not the master of the industry, so no help there. Here’s the story.

Credit: Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast

A judge calls it a ‘life-and-death safety concern.’ A government document shows there may not be enough room to brace for impact. Inside the potential dangers.

As airlines pack seats tighter than ever, the tests supposed to show that passengers can get out alive in a crash are woefully out of date. The FAA won’t make the results public, and a court warns there is “a plausible life-and-death safety concern.”

For years the airlines have been allowed to steadily shrink the size of coach class seats and the space between seat rows without regulators considering the impact of this on safety. A Daily Beast investigation has found:

 The tests carried out to ensure that all the passengers can safely exit a cabin in an emergency are dangerously outdated and do not reflect how densely packed coach class seating has become—or how the …

Link to Full Article:  Flying Coach Is So Cramped It Could Be a Death Trap

  1. Tom Biel
    Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 4:46 am

    Sounds like a slave ship. The robber barons and celebs all have their own aircraft.

  2. john wilson
    Thursday, September 14, 2017 at 5:19 am

    I haven’t flown in a while and doing my diligent shopping for fares found a low cost fare. I couldn’t believe it. I am 6′ tall and had no room in front of my knees and the seat went back 2 ” . I was not allowed any overhead storage. It was horrible and cross country so it took a while for the torture to end.

