Five Key Findings on Religion in the U.S

PRINCETON, N.J. — Religion remains an integral part of most Americans’ lives, but Gallup’s ongoing research shows how this has changed over time. The following are five important findings about religion in the U.S.:
1. America remains a largely Christian nation, although less so than in the past. Seventy-four percent of Americans identify with a Christian religion, and 5% identify with a non-Christian religion. The rest of the U.S. adult population, about 21%, either say they don’t have a formal religious identity or don’t give a response.
|%
|Protestant/Other Christian
|48.9
|Catholic
|23.0
|Mormon
|1.8
|Jewish
|2.1
|Muslim
|0.8
|Other non-Christian religion
|2.5
|None/Atheist/Agnostic
|18.2
|No response given
|2.6
|Based on 173,229 interviews conducted Jan. 2-Dec. 19, 2016
|Gallup
The dominance of Christianity in the U.S. is not new, but it has changed over time. The U.S. has seen an increase in those with …