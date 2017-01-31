First on CNN: Justice Dept. will not defend executive order on travel restrictions

Author:     Evan Perez and Jeremy Diamond
Source:     CNN
Publication Date:     8:00 PM ET, Mon January 30, 2017
 Link: http://www.cnn.com/2017/01/30/politics/donald-trump-immigration-order-department-of-justice/"

Here we have some good news. There are still ethical people left in the Department of Justice, at least until Jeff Sessions is confirmed — if he is confirmed. Which I hope will not happen.

Oh, sorry, as I write this I have just heard on the television that Acting Attorney General Sally Yates has been fired. So not good news, but more of the same of the Trump slime.

Acting Attorney General Sally Q. Yates, fired Monday 30 January 2017 for standing up to President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Acting Attorney General Sally Yates has told Justice Department lawyers not to make legal arguments defending President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees, according to sources familiar with the

Washington (CNN)Acting Attorney General Sally Yates has told Justice Department lawyers not to make legal arguments defending President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees, according to sources familiar with the order.

The move sets up a dramatic clash between the White House and Yates, who was appointed by President Barack Obama and is set to serve until Sen. Jeff Sessions, Trump’s nominee for attorney general, is confirmed.
“My responsibility is to ensure that the position of the Department of Justice is not only legally defensible, but is informed by our best view of what the
Link to Full Article:  First on CNN: Justice Dept. will not defend executive order on travel restrictions

