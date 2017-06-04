Finally, the ‘scaremongers’ of Brexit are being proved right

Author:     Nesrine Malik
Source:     The Guardian (U.K.)
Publication Date:     Friday 2 June 2017 14.30 EDT
 Link: https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2017/jun/02/brexit-scaremongers-proved-right-economy-slump-inflation"

I am not an economist; but I use the research of economists. My measures are social outcome data, of which economics is a part. My criteria are wellbeing.  It frees me from politics except as an anthropological or psychophysical factor. Also from religion, which I see as quite distinct from seeking to open to nonlocal consciousness, which traditionally is thought of as spiritual. Which I see as essential to understanding the Biosphere.

From this perspective has come my concept of  the Theorem of Wellbeing. That is: policies which foster wellbeing, are more compassionate and life-affirming, more efficient, more productive, easier to implement, more pleasant to live under, more enduring and cheaper.  I have always thought BREXIT was a bad idea because it increased the probability that it would end up unifying Ireland, and staying with the EU, and separating Scotland which will also stay with the EU, as well as producing  a general debasement of wellbeing, ultimately particularly in the England that remained.  The veritable  antipode;  the negative proof.

Here’s the latest take on what is happening with BREXIT.


The Bank of England. ‘Britain is officially the worst performer among the G7 so far this year, held back by high inflation that is putting consumers under pressure.’
Credit: Hannah Mckay/Reuters

This week Britain slumped to the bottom of the GDP growth rate league table of advanced economies. Along with Italy, Britain is officially the worst performer among the G7 so far this year, held back by high inflation that is putting consumers under pressure. The cause of that high inflation is primarily the knock-on effect of the weaker pound, which dropped by 20% immediately after the Brexit referendum result last year.

Just because the world didn’t change on 24 June 2016 doesn’t mean that it was never going to change. The time-lag between cause and effect is a cornerstone of economic behaviour. This basic dynamic takes into consideration …

2 Comments
Link to Full Article:  Finally, the ‘scaremongers’ of Brexit are being proved right

Comments

  1. shovland
    Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Germany did with the Euro what they couldn’t do with armies in the 1940’s: conquered Europe and sucked it dry. Look what the Euro authorities did to Greece. I have a friend whose father is from a town in Eastern Europe where they used to make locomotives. The Germans bought the company and shut it down so they could sell their own products.

    Reply
  2. fahrusha
    Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 8:47 am

    I love your phrase “seeking to open to nonlocal consciousness”. It is both elegant and eloquent. I may occasionally borrow it. Thanks for all you do.

    Reply

Leave a Comment (All comments are currently moderated)

Stephan's Curriculum Vitae

8 Laws of Change - Nautilus Award Winner for Social Change
June Opening to the Infinite Ad

21st Century Radio Interview with Stephan

An assessment of the presidential election and how to face the new empire

WhidbyTV-video-splash

Talking Social Change

Compassionate and life-affirming changes have the most enduring impact in our society. Author Stephen A. Schwartz and Social Activist Rick Ingrasci discuss social change, current challenges, and the ways we deal with them.

“The Hidden Path to Creativity” | Stephan Schwartz | TEDxOrcasIsland

8 Laws of Change | Stephan A Schwartz | TEDxVail

Support Schwartzreport:

Subscribe

Join our mailing list and have Schwartzreport delivered once a day to your mailbox. If you would also like to receive to our periodic newsletter announcing Stephan's upcoming workshops and events, check the Announcements and Events box
* = required field
Subscribe me to the following list(s)



powered by MailChimp!
Conferences & Workshops
Final Transition Conference Logo O2I Sept 2015 Conference
Follow me on Academia.edu
diigo Recommended Links

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor
Schwartzreport
Copyright © 2017 All Rights Reserved
Website Designed and Maintained by:
BethAlexander.com